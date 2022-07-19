ATCEMS gives tips to keep you, your animals safe this summer
AUSTIN, Texas - As temps continue to rise throughout this summer, Austin officials are giving tips to keep yourself, and your animals safe.
Austin-Travis County EMS said they have responded to 124 heat-related incidents, so far, this month. compared to July 2021, ATCEMS responded to 85 incidents for the entire month.
Here are tips to keep you safe in the heat:
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Austin-Travis County EMS)