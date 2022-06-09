City of Austin providing residents with cooling centers amid heat wave

The Austin area has been feeling the heat of triple digit temperatures for the past few days, and cooler weather is not yet in sight.

A heat advisory has been issued, and the city wants to remind residents to stay cool and hydrated.

Many Austin Public Library locations, recreation centers and senior centers are available for use as cooling centers for those in need. These locations are open during normal business hours, and do not offer overnight services.

Recreation and Senior Centers

All city recreation and senior centers except Virgina L. Brown and Turner-Roberts locations are serving as cooling centers.

Click here to view center addresses and hours.

Austin Public Libraries

All city library locations are serving as cooling centers, except the St. John's location.

Click here to view library addresses and hours.

Community Centers

Travis County Health and Human Services has opened Community Center lobbies for those needing an indoor location to cool off.

The city says anyone can go to any Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Friday. Click here for more details.

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses and injury. It is important to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade when outdoors, and follow recommended safety tips for yourself and your pets.