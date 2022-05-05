Slight risk of severe storms, main threats damaging winds, lightning, hail

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a slight risk of severe storms.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says a slow-moving front is on a collision course with the warmth and high humidity and something has to give.

Storms will fill in along the front starting in the Hill Country by early afternoon. Then the line will push south toward the Austin metro between 3 and 6 p.m. It will exit the Eastern Counties by mid-evening.

The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail, and lightning. A tornado can't be ruled out but it's unlikely.

Rain totals will range from half an inch to one inch.

Tonight we will be behind the front, and it won't be as humid or warm. Lows in the morning will drop in the 60s. Don't get used to the cooler temperatures because a sizzling weekend is ahead.

