Warming temperatures as rain chances increase

Less wind and more sunshine are expected today, so highs will be warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 80s which will make it feel like temps in the low 90s with all the moisture in the air.

Clouds and drizzle will dominate the morning but that will have minimal impact on driving conditions.

A front will stall out in North Texas, but an outflow boundary left behind from last night's storms from up north could be the focus for late-day showers and storms mainly north and west of Austin.

The coverage will be very isolated and won't occur until after 4 p.m.

Gusty winds return tomorrow and then the rain chances increase even more coming up on Thursday with the next front.

