Austin weather: Heat advisory in place until Monday night

A Heat Advisory is currently in place until Monday night for much of Central Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous heat is expected to build over the area Monday through Thursday.

The current Heat Advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. August 19; however, the NWS says Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be issued for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday's advisory covers the following Central Texas counties: Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson.

The NWS says temperatures of 102 to 104 degrees are expected, with heat index values of 105 to 110. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Leslie London says Austinites should expect temperatures in the mid to lower 100s through at least Friday.

The NWS is also warning Central Texans about possible heat related illnesses and says to

take frequent rest breaks in shade or air-conditioning

drink plenty of water/fluids, even if you're not thirsty

check on elderly relatives and neighbors

never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

Watch London's full Sunday evening forecast below:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.