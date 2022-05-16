More record-high temperatures expected across Texas this week

New day and week but same weather story.

The heat dome has made a home here in Texas so more record highs could be broken this week. The morning clouds will give way to sunshine in a hurry, but the humidity will be low, so it will be more of a dry heat. There will not be much wind to make it feel better in the shade today.

If you are going to spend a bunch of time outdoors, have the sunglasses, sunscreen, and water ready to go.

Zack Shields says it will be so hot today that we will be closing in on the record of 99 set in 2003.

Summer-like conditions will prevail through Friday, with highs in the upper 90s and 100s. Some slight chances for showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday across the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau. A cold front may provide slightly better chances for precipitation on Saturday.

The FOX 7 Weather Team will talk about the chances of getting our first 100 degree day of the year. Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Tune in to FOX 7 Austin for the latest Central Texas news.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Advertisement