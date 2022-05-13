Sunny, hot weather streak continues, high temps soaring to mid-90s

The week is going to finish as it started: hot and rain free.

The morning clouds will give up early and then it will turn sunny by late morning. Highs will be soaring to the mid-90s. We could reach the record highs at Bergstrom but will fall short in the city.

There at least will be a breeze again today and the humidity won't be too high. The feels like temps will also stay below 100.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team will be watching West Texas closely today and tomorrow. Storms will start around San Angelo and could reach the Western Hill Country by this evening.

This cluster of storms as it falls apart tonight will leave behind an outflow boundary over the Hill Country. This could be the focal point for isolated storms Saturday evening west of Austin in the Hill Country.

But despite that, bottom line is that most of the weekend will be rain free and warmer than average.

