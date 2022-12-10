Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas

Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend.

If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.

The highest chance for severe storms starts from about 10 p.m. to midnight for the Hill Country, and then around the I-35 corridor, around midnight until about 4 a.m.

By the time the sun rises, the severe weather threat will be out of our area.

Our main threats are strong winds, brief heavy downpours, and lightning. Hail is possible but not very likely.

There are more cold fronts on the way Tuesday and Thursday so stay weather aware tonight and get ready for a big drop in temperatures.

