Chilly, wet weather expected to continue into Monday

Check out the radar this morning!

We have rain on the radar, but we also have snow (blue) and sleet (pink). There is quite a bit of snow in west Texas and a little sleet-rain mix moving towards the northern Hill Country.

For the rest of us, we will only see more cold rain. It will be another chilly day with highs in the mid to lower the 40s.

The chance of wet weather increases this evening and into Monday afternoon.

