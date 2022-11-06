Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon.

Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph.

Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty showers and maybe a storm or two as we move toward the afternoon.

Heads up, a strong cold front will move through the area late Thursday into Friday, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures next weekend!

