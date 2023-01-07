Soggy Saturday leads into sunny Sunday

We start our Saturday with some fog and drizzle.

We will warm up into the lower 70s, and winds will switch from the south to the north thanks to a cold front this afternoon.

Tonight rain and storm chances increase, especially east of I-35. Heads up to the east of Austin, there is a marginal risk for severe storms and flash flooding. Make sure you stay weather aware.

Sunday will have clearing skies, and the sunshine will return.

