Soggy Saturday leads into sunny Sunday

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin

Soggy Saturday and Sunny Sunday

There is a chance for showers and storms tonight. Adaleigh Rowe shares a closer look at the timing.

AUSTIN, Texas - We start our Saturday with some fog and drizzle. 

We will warm up into the lower 70s, and winds will switch from the south to the north thanks to a cold front this afternoon. 

Tonight rain and storm chances increase, especially east of I-35. Heads up to the east of Austin, there is a marginal risk for severe storms and flash flooding. Make sure you stay weather aware. 

Sunday will have clearing skies, and the sunshine will return. 

