Central Texas weather: Sprinkles on Saturday, but very sunny Sunday

Happy Saturday! We are starting the day with a lot of cloud cover and a few little sprinkles on the forecast.

Rain chances are low and won't accumulate much, so if you have any outdoor plans, no worries. Today we will warm up to about 60.

Tomorrow is the better day to get outside. Get ready for a very sunny Sunday!

Thanks to clear skies overnight, Sunday will start chilly, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, we will warm up into the lower 60s.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.