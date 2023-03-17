Central Texas weather: Windy start for St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Get ready for a windy day!

A Wind Advisory is in place until noon with winds of 20-30 and gusts up to 45 mph. The line of storms that brought us some severe weather continues to push southeast.

We woke up to some rainfall this morning, but it will dry out by the afternoon.

In the wake of that cold front, temperatures are pretty chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Then this afternoon, highs only warm up to the mid-50s.

Saturday and Sunday will also have highs in the mid-50s under cloudy skies.

