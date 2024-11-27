Austin Thanksgiving Forecast: Temperatures tumble for Turkey Day

Wednesday could see record highs with temperatures creeping close to the mid 80s, but by Thursday it will be a different story.

Temperatures will start dropping on Wednesday evening and things will remain chilly for your turkey trot on Thursday morning.

Things will be breezy, cloudy and much cooler on Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will be in the 50s with gusty winds on Thursday morning. We will top out in the 60s.

If you are looking to get out of town on a flight or roadtrip, the weather should not be an issue locally.

Austin Flight Status

Even though the weather shouldn't cause travel problems in Austin, there are other places across the country that are seeing snow and other weather issues.

Flights

You can check the status of your flights at the link below:

Parking

Do you have a place to park? Check the availability here:

US Travel Forecast

Source: FOX Weather

According to AAA, a record number of travelers are expected for the period between Tuesday and Dec. 2. The Transportation Security Administration said they are preparing to screen a record number of passengers at airports across the country.

The coast-to-coast storm began its journey over the weekend when it slammed into the West Coast with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow, impacting communities along the busy Interstate 5 corridor from California to Washington.

The storm then pushed off to the east and moved into the Rockies, where it dumped snow in Utah and Colorado.

Winter weather alerts remain in effect across the region, with cities like Colorado Springs and Denver under Winter Weather Advisories.

A winter storm will be moving into the Northeast by Thanksgiving Day, which could delay last-minute holiday travel, those shopping on Black Friday or those starting their journeys back home.

Heavy rain is likely across portions of the area into Thursday night. The system will strengthen as it approaches the region, and winds could also begin to kick up and cause delays at airports.