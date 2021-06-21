Austin-Travis County under heat advisory, but cold front on its way

Austin-Travis County is still under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. tonight, but a cold front is coming to town.

FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher says that along with the cooler air, Central Texas will see a broken line of thunderstorms.

While most of these storms will stay below severe limits, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas in the Marginal Risk Zone to see an isolated severe storm or 2.

The main threats will be some hail and strong winds.

Any stronger storms should be out of the area before midnight.

The city of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says that with heat advisories beginning for the summer, Austinites should try and stay safe with the following tips:

