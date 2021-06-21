Austin-Travis County under heat advisory, but cold front on its way
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County is still under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. tonight, but a cold front is coming to town.
FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher says that along with the cooler air, Central Texas will see a broken line of thunderstorms.
While most of these storms will stay below severe limits, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas in the Marginal Risk Zone to see an isolated severe storm or 2.
The main threats will be some hail and strong winds.
Any stronger storms should be out of the area before midnight.
The city of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says that with heat advisories beginning for the summer, Austinites should try and stay safe with the following tips:
- Look before you lock - Ensure children and pets are not left in hot, unattended vehicles
- Stay hydrated - Drink more water than usual and avoid sugary, caffeinated beverages
- Dress for the weather - Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Protect your skin - Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15
- Stay out of the sun when possible - Find shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors
- Work and play safely - Avoid high-energy activities and exercise during extreme heat, especially during the afternoon
- Protect your pets - Provide your pets with plenty of water and shade
- Check in on elderly family members, friends and neighbors - Make sure they have access to air conditioners and/or fans and clean water for hydration
Click here for more tips to stay safe this summer.
