Austin weather: Another cold front coming to town

The weather is changing again today for the better.

The clouds are taking off and bracing for a full day of sunshine with seasonal temperatures.

Jacket weather early on and then feeling better with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Enjoy because the next low/front combo will bring back the cloudy and dreary skies, light rain and a drop in temperatures.

