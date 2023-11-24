Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Another cold front coming to town

Austin weather: Even colder next week

This weekend, we could see some spotty rain, before another cold front heads our way next week. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again today for the better. 

The clouds are taking off and bracing for a full day of sunshine with seasonal temperatures. 

Jacket weather early on and then feeling better with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. 

Enjoy because the next low/front combo will bring back the cloudy and dreary skies, light rain and a drop in temperatures.

