Austin weather: Beautiful start to the week before rain returns

The beautiful weather we enjoyed over the weekend will continue today as we start another week.

What a flip-flop in the weather pattern.

We couldn't shake off the cloudy and rainy weather pattern last week, but this week will look and feel amazing.

The sunny and dry skies will roll on this week with chilly nights and comfy days.

No freezes are expected this week and highs will be in the low 70s.

Our first rain machine for February is coming into view.

We will talk about when it will get here and how much rain we can expect coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

