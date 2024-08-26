Austin weather: Below average highs with rain increasing

It's a new week and a different kind of weather to talk about finally.

For the first time in 2 weeks, highs will stay below average with rain chances increasing by the afternoon.

When the rain moves in, temperatures will drop quickly into the 70s and 80s by the end of the day.

Dust off the umbrella because we are looking at daily rain chances and seasonal temperatures for a change.

Get ready for a welcome pattern shift in the next 2 weeks.

