Austin weather: Below average temps Thursday, with a chance of spotty showers

Good morning and happy Thursday.

We are keeping an eye on showers and storms moving northward from the Gulf.

Some of us will enjoy some wet weather with the potential for locally heavy downpours this afternoon.

The further southeast you live the better chance you have of needing an umbrella.

Even if you are not lucky enough to see any showers and storms today, we will all enjoy temperatures below average for a change as we warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Make sure you enjoy the wet and slightly cooler conditions because rain chances dissipate over the next several days, and temperatures will rise.

