Downtown Austin crime: APD searching for suspect in connection with series of thefts

The Brief APD is looking for a suspect in connection with a series of thefts Police said the suspects seem to be targeting men leaving downtown Austin bars late at night Police said there are 14 confirmed cases linked to the same group of suspects



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an ongoing series of thefts in downtown.

The backstory:

Police said the suspects seem to be targeting men leaving downtown Austin bars, some in the Warehouse District, between midnight and 2:30 a.m.

The suspects become friendly with their victims before stealing their cell phones.

After the theft, the suspects commit criminal activities with the victims' cell phones involving their bank accounts.

The suspect pictured below is linked to the ongoing series of thefts.

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Police said there are 14 confirmed cases linked to the same group of suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.