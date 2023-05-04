Austin weather: Central Texas could see severe storms Thursday with large hail, damaging winds

The first rain event of the month could happen later today.

The West Texas dryline will push east and collide with the warmth and moisture to help kick off late day storms.

At the same time an upper level impulse of energy will glide across helping to increase the coverage and intensity of the storms this evening.

Before the storms get here it will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

The area is under a Level 2 severe weather risk. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.

Not everyone will see rain or storms this evening but don't worry because we have a chance of late day storms each day through the weekend and beyond.

We will talk much more about the storm threat and active weather pattern coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

