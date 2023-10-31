Austin weather: Chilly Halloween with first freeze possible for some Wednesday morning

Nothing tricky about the forecast today as the scary weather stays away for your Halloween fun.

Skies will be clearing up and drying out but staying on the chilly side.

Highs today rebounding into the mid to upper 50s and then back in the 40s this evening.

With the clear skies, light winds and dry air, even colder tomorrow morning with areas north and west of Austin getting their first freeze of the season.

A Freeze Warning is up for Williamson County and also the Hill Country with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We will talk about how long this Winter-like cold snap will last coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

