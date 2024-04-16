Austin weather: Cloudy and warm streak rolls on

The cloudy and warm streak rolls on today with fog and drizzle in the morning hours.

The wind won't be as strong but it will continue to pump in the moisture and very warm weather.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s and it may feel a little warmer than that with the high humidity in place.

All eyes on the next Pacific low. It will pull in the summer-like feel later this week and then make it rainy and stormy by the weekend.

