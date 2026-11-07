Austin weather: cloudy, cool, rainy weekend ahead

The Brief A cloudy start to Saturday will give way to rain in the evening. Rainy weather increases over the weekend with steady rain across the area on Sunday. Flooding risks remain low, but there is a chance of some street flooding.



Cloudy, cool and rainy weekend ahead

The pieces of the rain puzzle are slowly coming together over the next 48 hours.

We are waiting for the western low to pivot into Texas. It will first pull in the clouds and enough moisture to eventually give us a widespread rain event Sunday through Monday.

Rain begins Saturday evening and increases on Sunday

Saturday will be mostly dry with less sunshine. The first wave of spotty light rain will enter the picture Saturday evening. Then, the coverage and intensity of the rain will increase for the first half of Sunday.

The rain will be steady and last for hours, but there won't be torrential downpours. However, the rain totals are trending higher for much of the area, with the highest totals of 1 to 3 inches happening just south and west of Austin.

Some areas have a slight to marginal risk of flooding

The slight risk of excessive rain that could lead to flooding is moving more north, including San Antonio and the western Hill Country.

We are not expecting river flooding or life-threatening flash flooding, but ponding on roads and minor street flooding can't be ruled out. There are no concerns about severe weather and we will barely get any lightning.