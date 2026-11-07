Austin weather: cloudy, cool, rainy weekend ahead
Cloudy, cool and rainy weekend ahead
AUSTIN, Texas - The pieces of the rain puzzle are slowly coming together over the next 48 hours.
We are waiting for the western low to pivot into Texas. It will first pull in the clouds and enough moisture to eventually give us a widespread rain event Sunday through Monday.
Rain begins Saturday evening and increases on Sunday
Saturday will be mostly dry with less sunshine. The first wave of spotty light rain will enter the picture Saturday evening. Then, the coverage and intensity of the rain will increase for the first half of Sunday.
The rain will be steady and last for hours, but there won't be torrential downpours. However, the rain totals are trending higher for much of the area, with the highest totals of 1 to 3 inches happening just south and west of Austin.
Some areas have a slight to marginal risk of flooding
The slight risk of excessive rain that could lead to flooding is moving more north, including San Antonio and the western Hill Country.
We are not expecting river flooding or life-threatening flash flooding, but ponding on roads and minor street flooding can't be ruled out. There are no concerns about severe weather and we will barely get any lightning.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 7 meteorologist Zack Shields.