Austin weather: Cold front ahead for this weekend

The very nice start to December rolls on!

We'll be clear and chilly early on and then sunny, dry and comfy by the afternoon. Highs will only be slightly warmer than average for the 7th day in a row.

Enjoy the sun because the clouds will return tonight and dominate tomorrow.

We're got all eyes on the next low/front combo and it will get here by the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

