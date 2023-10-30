Austin weather: Coldest October 30th ever

Winter is here very early this year.

Today will be the coldest October 30th ever with highs staying below 50 and wind chills staying in the 30s and 40s.

Spotty light rain is possible in the morning and then expect cloudy and windy conditions for the rest of the day.

Slow clearing late tonight will allow lows to drop into the 30s. Parts of the Hill Country will be flirting with freezing territory Wednesday morning.

The sunny and dry weather will return. I'll show you when coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.