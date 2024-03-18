Austin weather: Cool temps for last day of winter

Welcome to the last day of winter. It will feel like it for sure with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The clouds and chill will linger today, but for the first time in four days the rain will stay out of the forecast.

The FOX 7 Weather team is already tracking the next Western Low that will help bring back the rain chances and warmer weather.

