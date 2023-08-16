Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Cooler Wednesday morning, but now warm-up begins

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Low humidity, high temps 100+

The lower humidity is making it feel cooler outside, but Wednesday's highs will still be over 100 degrees. Zack Shields has details, plus when we might see some rain, in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - In the wake of the coolest day in weeks, the heat starts to ramp up again. 

A Heat Advisory will start at noon and last until 9 p.m. for areas from Austin to San Marcos to La Grange. 

The triple-digit streak will continue but at least it will be a dry heat. 

The heat dome will get stronger for the rest of the week and force highs to record territory. 

A shift in the weather pattern is starting to show up for next week along with perhaps tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf.

Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.