Austin weather: Cooler Wednesday morning, but now warm-up begins

In the wake of the coolest day in weeks, the heat starts to ramp up again.

A Heat Advisory will start at noon and last until 9 p.m. for areas from Austin to San Marcos to La Grange.

The triple-digit streak will continue but at least it will be a dry heat.

The heat dome will get stronger for the rest of the week and force highs to record territory.

A shift in the weather pattern is starting to show up for next week along with perhaps tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf.

