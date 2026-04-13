Woman's burned body found in San Antonio park by hikers

The Brief Woman's burned body found by hikers in San Antonio park Hikers were on the city trail when they noticed something on fire SAPD says there are no criminal elements at this time



A woman's burned body was found in a San Antonio park on Friday morning by hikers, says the San Antonio Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Leon Creek Greenway near 7500 Prue Road about a fire on April 10 just before 9 a.m.

Hikers on the city trail told police they had noticed something on fire and when they approached they found a 27-year-old woman on fire.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. SAPD says there are no criminal elements at this time.

This is an active investigation.