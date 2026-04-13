Woman's burned body found in San Antonio park by hikers
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A woman's burned body was found in a San Antonio park on Friday morning by hikers, says the San Antonio Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Leon Creek Greenway near 7500 Prue Road about a fire on April 10 just before 9 a.m.
Hikers on the city trail told police they had noticed something on fire and when they approached they found a 27-year-old woman on fire.
San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. SAPD says there are no criminal elements at this time.
This is an active investigation.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Antonio Police Department