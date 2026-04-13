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Woman's burned body found in San Antonio park by hikers

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Published  April 13, 2026 4:23pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Woman's burned body found by hikers in San Antonio park
    • Hikers were on the city trail when they noticed something on fire
    • SAPD says there are no criminal elements at this time

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A woman's burned body was found in a San Antonio park on Friday morning by hikers, says the San Antonio Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Leon Creek Greenway near 7500 Prue Road about a fire on April 10 just before 9 a.m.

Hikers on the city trail told police they had noticed something on fire and when they approached they found a 27-year-old woman on fire.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. SAPD says there are no criminal elements at this time.

This is an active investigation.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Antonio Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySan Antonio