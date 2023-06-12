Austin weather: Even hotter temperatures coming this week

If you thought it was hot this weekend, just wait because hotter times are ahead this week.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 but with the high humidity it may feel like 105 to 107 at times.

At least we have a breeze between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon.

We will watch closely the storms bubbling up in North Texas.

There is a slight chance some of the storms could push southward into our northern counties like in the Hill Country this evening.

