Austin weather: Fire danger very high to extreme, as triple-digit heat continues

Record heat and extreme fire risk are the big weather headlines today.

This will the 33rd day in a row with 100s and daily record highs could fall.

The intense sunshine will continue to bake the ground and vegetation. Then add in very low humidity and stronger winds gusting 20 to 30 mph it's a recipe for a Level 4 to 5 fire risk this afternoon and evening.

Take fire precautions seriously today. No outdoor burning and avoid sparks.

We are tracking the heat dome to see if it will release its grip on us anytime soon. The complete forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.