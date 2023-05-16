Austin weather: One more round of hit-and-miss storms

We're expecting one more round of hit-and-miss storms before it heats up and dries out.

The moisture, stalled front and upper low will team up to help generate widely scattered storms.

The coverage of rain will be less than yesterday and it will start much earlier.

It won't be as warm because of the rain starting sooner so highs only reaching upper 70s and low 80s – not bad for mid-May.

Enjoy the showers because they will disappear for the rest of the week making it warmer and more steamy.

We are tracking another front heading this way by the end of the week.

We are tracking another front heading this way by the end of the week.

