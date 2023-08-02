Austin weather: Hot and dry with highs over 100 degrees Wednesday

It was nice to see the extra clouds and showers yesterday, but that is not going to happen today. The wave of low pressure is moving out of the area.

Get ready for typical early August weather with lots of sunshine, heat, dry air and high fire danger.

Highs will near a record again Wednesday with 107° and continuing the triple digit streak to 26 days.

All of Central Texas is either under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. This extreme is bad for your health if you don't take care of your body.

MORE: Austin EMS responded to record number of heat-related incidents in July

The wildfire risk is very high today with the humidity lowering and the winds increasing. No outdoor burning allowed across the entire area.

More on the heatwave, record temps, high fire danger, extended rain outlook and tropics update coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.