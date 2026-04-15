Austin weather: Hot and humid before cold front arrives

The Brief Low risk of severe weather Hot and humid work week Strong cold arrives Saturday



It will be a hot and humid work week but things will cool down as the weekend arrives.

Local perspective:

We had a soggy start west of 35 this morning.

And it is also west of 35, where we have a very low risk of severe weather.

Hail and gusty winds could be a concern during the peak of daytime heating.

We will be heating up into the mid-80s today.

What's next:

It will continue to be hot and humid for the rest of the work week.

Then a strong cold front arrives Saturday, lowering our temperatures, decreasing humidity, and increasing rain and storm chances.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.