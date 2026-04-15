Austin weather: Hot and humid before cold front arrives
AUSTIN, Texas - It will be a hot and humid work week but things will cool down as the weekend arrives.
Local perspective:
We had a soggy start west of 35 this morning.
And it is also west of 35, where we have a very low risk of severe weather.
Hail and gusty winds could be a concern during the peak of daytime heating.
We will be heating up into the mid-80s today.
What's next:
It will continue to be hot and humid for the rest of the work week.
Then a strong cold front arrives Saturday, lowering our temperatures, decreasing humidity, and increasing rain and storm chances.
What you can do:
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Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.
The Source: Information from meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe.