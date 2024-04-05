Austin weather: Increasing rain chances next week

The sunny and dry streak rolls on today. Another great looking day with a huge warm-up.

The only change today will be the strong winds from the south making a comeback around 10 to 20 mph with near gusts of 30 mph.

The winds are trying to tell us the next Pacific low is getting closer.

This means more clouds, humidity and then a front for the weekend.

Rainy pattern looking more and more likely for next week.

