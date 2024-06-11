Austin weather: Large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain possible Tuesday night

The entire area has a chance for severe weather this evening and tonight.

Chances are slightly higher out west in the Hill Country. Those western areas are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5), while the rest of us are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

The main threats with this system will be large hail, strong damaging wind gusts, and excessive rainfall.

Prior to the storms, we will be mostly sunny and hot today. The highs will reach the mid 90s.

Tonight, will have the chance for storms and have a low in the mid 70s.

Storm and shower chances will linger into the start of our Wednesday. We don't anticipate severe weather with these Wednesday storms, but we may get excessive rainfall, so possible localized flooding.

By Wednesday afternoon we will quiet down and clear up.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny. The high will be slightly cooler, staying around 90 degrees.

High pressure will begin to build over the area for the rest of the week, this will bring back more sunshine and calm conditions.

With calmer weather, our highs start to increase once again.

Thursday will have a high in the low 90s, with a mostly sunny sky. Friday will have sunny conditions, with a high in the mid 90s.

Highs for the weekend reach the upper 90s, with sunny skies.

Humidity remains high all through the week.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.