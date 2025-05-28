Austin weather: Large hail possible with slight risk of severe storms

The Brief Storm threat is ramping up later today Comples of storms will advance east across Central Texas Large hail, damaging winds, lightning and isolated tornadoes are the main threats



Another severe weather alert day is ahead of us.

The backstory:

The storm threat is ramping up later today.

The heating of the day will interact with the stalled front and an upper low out to our west.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a LEVEL 2 severe weather day.

Timeline:

The new storm development late in the day will start in the Hill Country.

A complex of storms will advance east across the entire area this evening.

Storms should be in the Hill Country from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. they will be in the Austin metro area.

Eastern counties should expect storms from 9 p.m to 11 p.m.

Why you should care:

Large hail, quarter to baseball-sized, is possible mainly in the Hill Country with a slight chance of an isolated tornado and then damaging winds and heavy rain for the rest of the area.

The second round this evening will be more intense than the one around midday.

Straight-line winds of 58 mph or more are possible.

The tornado threat is low, but it can't be ruled out.

Flooding will mostly be localized with street flooding the main concern.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.