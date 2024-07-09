Austin weather: Less wind and more heat

Another close call with the rain.

Yesterday the rain stayed to our east and today most of the isolated showers and storms will remain south and west of Austin.

With Beryl gone, expect less wind and more heat today with highs in the upper 90s and feeling like July.

At least the humidity won't be too bad.

The pop-up showers could get closer to us later this week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.