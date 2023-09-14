Austin weather: Level 1 risk of severe storms Thursday

We are finally getting our wish...cooler and rainy weather. It only took 3 months.

The latest round of rain is moving out and now we are waiting for the next one to arrive this evening.

It will be a cluster of storms that could produce heavy rain, brief gusty winds, small hail and lightning.

Much of Central Texas is under a marginal risk of severe storms (LEVEL 1).

Rain chances remain high for the next few days and we will continue to enjoy heat relief.

We will time out the rounds of rain and talk about how much more rain we will get coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

