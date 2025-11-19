Austin weather: Multiple rounds of rain and storms expected

The Brief Today will be cloudy, warm and muggy All the moisture will turn into multiple rounds of rain and storms Some severe weather is possible



Keep those umbrellas handy as moisture in place is expected to turn into multiple rounds of rain and storms.

Timeline:

Today will be cloudy, warm and muggy again with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The first round of storms could clip the Hill Country late tonight.

This is just a preview of what is yet to come for Thursday afternoon and night.

The severe weather threat will be low.

However, areas from Austin to the Hill Country will be under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH from midnight Thursday to 6am Friday morning.

Why you should care:

Some parts of the Hill Country could get 1 to 3" of rain in the next 36 hours promoting minor flooding of streets, low water crossings and ponding on highways.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.