Austin weather: Near-record temperatures to start the workweek

It's a new week but same weather story.

It feels good this morning, but we will pay for it later today with highs nearing record levels.

The sunshine will dominate today with the pop-up storms staying well to our south.

We have entered the hottest time of year and it sure is feeling like it.

The heat advisory is in effect for areas just south or north of Austin.

Any pattern change showing up anytime soon to bring cooler and rainy weather to the area? Find out coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.