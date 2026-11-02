Austin weather: Cold front coming to town, bringing rain chances, cooling trend

The Brief Cold front coming with rain possible Rain, storms likely to first hit the Hill Country overnight, then move east through the morning Behind the front, the cooler temps and low humidity will take charge



Fall is making a comeback!

We'll see one more warm and humid November day and then a cold front comes to town to usher in rain chances and cooling trend.

What will this cold front bring?

Timeline:

A powerful Western low is marching across the country. It will push the cold front into our neighborhoods by Tuesday morning.

A line of rain and storms are likely to first hit the Hill Country from midnight to 3 a.m. The Austin Metro will begin to see the rain between 3 and 6 a.m. and our eastern counties after 6 a.m.

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The severe weather risk will remain to our north and west.

Brief gusty winds and lightning are possible late tonight.

How much rain can we expect?

By the numbers:

Since this is a quicker moving system, the rain totals will stay below a half an inch.

What's next:

Behind the front, the cooler temps and low humidity will take charge for the rest of the week.

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s with low humidity.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.