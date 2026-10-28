Texas deploys emergency teams as heavy rain, flash floods threaten state

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The Brief Remnants of Tropical Cyclone Vance and Gulf moisture are forecast to trigger widespread storms and flash flooding across Texas starting Thursday. The greatest threat for excessive rainfall spans the Permian Basin, South Plains, Big Bend, Big Country, Hill Country, and border regions. Governor Abbott has mobilized state emergency assets, deploying rescue boat squads, helicopters, and high-profile vehicles to assist local communities.



Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding expected across parts of Texas beginning on Thursday.

Texas flash flood threat

What we know:

The National Weather Service expects multiple storm systems, fueled by the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Vance and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, to bring widespread thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The Office of the Texas Governor states that the greatest concern for excessive rainfall Thursday is expected across the Permian Basin, Big Bend, South Plains, Big Country, Hill Country and Texas border regions, according to the release.

State agencies activated to support local emergency operations include:

Texas A&M Task Force 1, which will provide swiftwater rescue boat squads and high-profile vehicles.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, which will deploy regional personnel.

The Texas Department of Transportation, which will monitor road and transportation conditions.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which will provide game wardens, rescue boat teams and helicopters with hoist capabilities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which will provide highway patrol troopers, rescue helicopters and its Tactical Marine Unit.

The Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, which will provide medics, ambulances and all-terrain vehicles.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agents, who will assist with agricultural and livestock needs.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas, which will monitor power outages and coordinate with utility providers.

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which will monitor the state’s natural gas supply and communicate with the oil and gas industry.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which will monitor air, water and wastewater conditions.

State officials urge weather preparedness

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding," Abbott said in a news release Wednesday. "Texans should monitor local forecasts, heed guidance from state and local officials, and avoid flooded roadways."

State officials also urged Texans to remain weather-aware, follow guidance from local officials, review emergency plans and prepare emergency supply kits.

What you can do:

Residents should never attempt to drive or walk through floodwater. Officials reminded Texans: "Turn Around, Don’t Drown."

Road conditions are available at DriveTexas.org. Flood safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov, TexasFlood.org and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.