Austin weather: Parts of Central Texas under moderate risk of flooding

More storms are likely later today and tonight. Central Texas can expect not as hot temperatures and good rain today.

The National Weather Service has issued the following watches and warnings in our area:

A flood watch — starting on Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. — for Bastrop County, Lee County, Travis County, Burnet County, Williamson County, and Fayette County

The scattered storms begin this afternoon and then widespread heavier rain will happen tonight. There is a slight risk of damaging winds out of some of the storms over our southern counties.

For the first time in four years, parts of Central Texas are under a moderate risk of flooding. The ground is wet and if we begin to experience 1 to 3" rain rates it will run off to low-lying areas and cause flooding.

Stay weather aware!

What you can do:

