Austin weather: Rain and little more sunshine Wednesday, flooding possible this weekend

The latest upper low will start to move out today. As it spins to the east it will take the showers and clouds with it.

Drier and warmer times are ahead the next 2 days with highs in the 80s and a little more sunshine.

Then we focus our attention on the next big rain machine that will arrive for the weekend.

Then we focus our attention on the next big rain machine that will arrive for the weekend.

