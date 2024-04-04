Austin weather: Rain, clouds return next week

Another beautiful spring day to look forward to with a full day of sun, low humidity, light winds and a big warm-up.

After a chilly start, we are heading for the 80s all afternoon long.

Enjoy the nice weather because a parade of storm systems is heading toward Texas bringing back the clouds, moisture, wind and rain chances.

