Austin weather: Rain, clouds return next week

By
Published  April 4, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Enjoy the gorgeous weather while it lasts. Clouds and rain will return soon. Zack Shields shows us what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas - Another beautiful spring day to look forward to with a full day of sun, low humidity, light winds and a big warm-up.

After a chilly start, we are heading for the 80s all afternoon long. 

Enjoy the nice weather because a parade of storm systems is heading toward Texas bringing back the clouds, moisture, wind and rain chances.

