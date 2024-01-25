Austin weather: Rain ends, dreary weather remains

The rain is gone and for the first time this week we won't have to drive through downpours during the commute.

The dreary weather hasn't disappeared though.

It's a cloudy and very foggy start to the day. This is normal after a big rain event.

Visibility will drop to dangerous levels under a mile, especially in the Hill Country. This is where we are under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 a.m. Be careful on the roads!

With the clouds lingering for much of the day even after the fog burns off before lunch, it will keep our highs below average and in the 50s.

We are tracking the next Western Low. Will it be our next rain machine?

