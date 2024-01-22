Austin weather: Lots of rain with possible flooding

The Arctic chill is gone and thank goodness because the widespread rain has made it into Central Texas.

This is just a sign of things to come with a series of Pacific lows heading right for Texas.

Today most of the rain will happen in the morning with a marginal to slight risk of ponding on the roads and flooded low-water crossings.

Highs are heading for the upper 50s and low 60s behind the warm front that is setting off the widespread rain this morning.

The next round of rain will move in late tonight with high rain chances staying with us through Wednesday.

