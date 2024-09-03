Austin weather: Rain possible in Hill Country, some counties under Flood Watch

It's a new day and more rain is possible, especially in the Hill Country.

Mason and San Saba counties are under a FLOOD WATCH until 7 p.m. today. Ponding on roads and flooding of low water crossings are possible in these areas.

Most of the scattered rain and storms will fill in during the afternoon hours and then slowly fade tonight.

The combo of the clouds and rain will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.

After today, the rain chances start to drop and temperatures start to climb a little.

The next big thing will be a front arriving on Friday. It will promote sunny skies, low humidity and cooler nights this weekend.

