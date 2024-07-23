Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Widespread rain as showers hit Central Texas

By
Published  July 23, 2024 12:28pm CDT
How much rain are we going to see? Leslie London has the answers in her full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Another winning combination today with highs in the 70s and 80s with rain and a cluster of showers and storms slowly moving into the area. 

Make sure you take your umbrella. 

Some areas could get another 1 to 2" of rain and temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees below average. 

Not expecting any severe weather, but some spots could experience heavy rain and intense lightning. 

